SunRisers Hyderabad will look to register their first win of the tournament when they take the field against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy. Kane Williamson's side had suffered a 61-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in their first game of the tournament and now the franchise would hope for a better all-round show against Lucknow. Hyderabad conceded more than 200 runs against Rajasthan and the bowlers delivered quite a few no-balls. Then batters disappointed for Hyderabad and only Aiden Markram and Washington Sundar were the bright spots with the bat.

On the other hand, Lucknow last defeated Chennai Super Kings as they went on to chase 211 at the Brabourne Stadium. KL Rahul's side has one win and one loss so far this edition and they would look to gather some momentum by beating SunRisers Hyderabad.

When will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, April 4.

Where will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match start?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)