Mumbai Indians' nightmare in IPL 2022 continued as they suffered their eight straight loss to remain without a win this season. On Sunday, Mumbai were comprehensively beaten by 36 runs by Lucknow Super Giants, who courtesy the win climbed to the fourth spot in the IPL points table. For Mumbai it was another poor outing with the likes of Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard continuing to struggle with the bat. Pollard took two wickets with the ball but was dismissed by former MI teammate Krunal Pandya for 19. Krunal's send-off after he dismissed Pollard, however, hasn't gone down too well with fans on Twitter.

After taking the wicket of Pollard, Pandya ran to him and planted a kiss on his head. And though, both cricketers might be good friends off the field, Twitter was not impressed at all.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Krunal Pandya's send-off to Kieron Pollard:

Krunal Pandya's jumping on Kieron Pollard after getting him out, may have been in jest, but is just not done in any competitive game! Could well be construed as aggressive by administrators who go by the book! #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/RaGE4rS2iB — Lloyd Mathias (@LloydMathias) April 24, 2022

Suddenly Krunal Pandya forgot that his Ex-team is on an 8 game losing streak



Pollard should've done a Will Smith slap on his face with that bat #MIvsLSG #LSG#MumbaiIndians #Krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/zmzVry4b3J — Alex Winson (@Alex_WinsOn14) April 24, 2022

Thankfully Pollard Didn't do this to Krunal Pandya when Krunal kissed him on head after dismissal #MIvLSG pic.twitter.com/3KEDwSzPEp — Aman (@BeInG_a_MaN1) April 24, 2022

Mumbai losing 8th game also. This is getting to Pity level. But they refuse still to do few drastic changes. Pollard has been a shadow of himself. Pathetic behaviour from Krunal Pandya after getting Pollard wicket. #IPL2022 — krishnan (@krishg1990) April 24, 2022

Salute to Pollard patience for not smashing Krunal Pandya head there — Vamos (@soul__grumpy) April 24, 2022

Krunal Pandya was definitely provoking Pollard. — Arnab Ray (@greatbong) April 24, 2022

Poor from Krunal Pandya this... Pollard would have been pissed, no matter how good you are a friend of his, you do not celebrate in the face of a friend, if he is on the opposite side. — Vishesh Koul (@visheshkoul) April 24, 2022

Krunal Pandya jumping around Pollard and kissing his head not only annoyed me but Polly as well, lewd over act ! #MIvsLSG #LSG — J (@jenzbenzy) April 24, 2022

No words to describe krunal pandya trying to jump in kieron pollard and trying to hug him after getting him out. Not done at all. MI losing 8th match in a row n pollard would be in a bad mood. this could have been saved for AFTER the match. anyways congrats KL Rahul n LSG. — Ritesh Misra (@riteshmisra) April 24, 2022

#unacademyAsktheExperts #TATAIPL2022 #LetsCrackIt Any batsmen doesn't like an opposition team bowler's gestures, who just got him out. Don't you think Krunal Pandya's actions were provocative when Pollard got out and Pandya deserves some punishment from IPL management? — Kamlesh Bhatt (@kbplus2008) April 24, 2022

I really don't like what Krunal Pandya did to Kieron Pollard after dismissing him. — pragadeesh (@pragatweetz) April 24, 2022

Pollard should have done Will Smith tonight to krunal pandya #MIvLSG — Romit patel (@iromittpatel) April 24, 2022

very useless act by Krunal Pandya to Pollard #MIvsLSG pic.twitter.com/6LPR5ImFNa — criiee aa rha hai (@stfutonu) April 24, 2022

In the match, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 103 off 62 balls, his second century of the season, to help his team post 168 for six in their 20 overs.

In reply, MI didn't have the best of starts with Ishan Kishan struggling to get going. He was eventually dismissed for 8 off 20 balls. Dewald Brevis (3), Suryakumar Yadav (7) too failed to make a meaningful contribution, leaving their team struggling at 58 for three in 9.4 overs.

MI captain did seem to find some of his form back, top-scoring with a 31-ball 39 while Tilak Varma continued to impress with a knock of 38 off 27 balls.

Mumbai, however, lacked the firepower towards the backend of the innings and fell well short of the target.