The world was left shocked with Shane Warne's untimely demise in March this year. Warne died in Thailand from a suspected heart attack. Rajasthan Royals will be paying a tribute to Warne on Saturday ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Mumbai Indians. The franchise on Friday revealed the special 'SW23' jersey that the contingent would be wearing in the match against Mumbai as tribute to the legendary spinner.

The official Twitter handle of Rajasthan Royals shared the photos of the special kit that the Royals would be donning in the game against Mumbai Indians.

"A special jersey, to honour a special man. #ForWarnie," tweeted Rajasthan Royals.

The Rajasthan Royals playing squad will sport special initials 'SW23' on their jersey collars of their official playing kits to pay tribute to the legendary Australian.

For the special tribute on Saturday, Warne's brother Jason will also be a part of the celebrations after he accepted an invitation from the Jaipur-based side.

An area at the DY Patil Stadium has also been turned into a Shane Warne Tribute Gallery, which all the ticket-holding fans will be able to visit and experience.

Warne had led Rajasthan Royals to IPL triumph in the inaugural edition in 2008 after the side defeated Chennai Super Kings in the summit clash.

Warne took 708 wickets from 145 Tests, besides 293 ODI wickets from 194 matches between 1992 and 2007.