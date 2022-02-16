Avesh Khan is going through one of the best phases of his career currently. With an India cap knocking on the doors, the lanky fast bowler shattered records in the recently-concluded IPL auction 2022 in Bengaluru. Avesh become the most expensive uncapped cricketer in the history of IPL auctions when Lucknow Super Giants acquired him for a whopping Rs 10 crore. While Avesh expected a few franchises to show interest in him after his breakthrough performance for the Delhi Capitals last year, the final price tag was way more than what he imagined. The right-arm pacer was traveling with a few of the Indian cricketers when his name came up in the auction. He even received an ovation from his teammates after he was sold for a record amount but what touched him even more was Rishabh Pant's gesture when he landed in Kolkata to join the rest of Indian squad members ahead of the T20I series against West Indies.

Avesh said Pant, who was the DC captain last year, hugged him and said "sorry" for not being able to buy him back in the auction.

"After our flight landed in Kolkata, I met Rishabh outside and he held his arms wide open for giving me a hug. He told me, 'Sorry, le nahin paye'. Because, they weren't left with a huge purse and had players to buy as well. When I watched the auction later, I saw that they did place a final bid for me at 8.75cr, but Lucknow eventually bid the highest," Avesh told Sportskeeda.

The right-arm pacer, who plays for Madhya Pradesh in domestic cricket said it was "emotional" moment for him. "It was a very emotional moment with Rishabh; we have played Under-19 together, we always sit together after matches, hangout together," Avesh reminisced.

Avesh said he would "miss" the guidance of Ricky Ponting, who was the head coach of DC.

"I would miss them [Ricky Ponting and Co.] a lot because I had an emotional connect with the Delhi Capitals."

Avesh picked up 14 wickets in 16 matches at an impressive economy rate of 7.37 in IPL 2021.