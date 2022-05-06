Delhi Capitals opening batter David Warner reserved his best for his former team SunRisers Hyderabad as he played an unbeaten knock of 92 to help the Rishabh Pant-led side post 207/3 in 20 overs. The side was then able to defend the total, registering a win by 21 runs to move to the fifth spot in the IPL points table. During the course of his innings, Warner played an innovative shot while changing the grip of his bat and becoming a right-handed batter. The shot is now being hailed as "shot of the tournament" by many on Twitter.

Warner played the shot in the penultimate over of Delhi's innings of the bowling off Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

On the first ball of the 19th over, Warner reversed his stance and seemed to be setting himself for a ramp shot. However, Bhuvneshwar bowled it wide and the batter got into a tangle but he somehow managed to get his bat down in time and the ball raced for a boundary towards the third man region.

As soon as the shot was played, many fans took to Twitter and labelled it as the "shot of the tournament".

Shot of the tournament for me. Unbelievable from Warner. #SRHvsDC — Arjun (@ofdwaparyug) May 5, 2022

David Warner, man this guy is an entertainer

What an extraordinary shot man — (@cricketArnav) May 5, 2022

Shot warner. Unbelievable skill. He changed his mind so many times but he still pulled of the shot — Gurdeep (@gurdeep_0701) May 5, 2022

Right handed David Warner hitting the shot of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/7MpqGv9IIG — Satyam Singh (@MyFreakyTweets) May 5, 2022

NAME THIS SHOT by David Warner pic.twitter.com/HOmejsXNhS — Priyanshu Bhattacharya (@im_Priyanshu_B7) May 5, 2022

In the match between Delhi Capitals and SunRisers Hyderabad, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. Warner and Rovman Powell played unbeaten knocks of 92 and 67 as DC posted 207/3 in 20 overs.

With the ball in hand, Khaleel Ahmed scalped three wickets as DC restricted SRH to 186/8, registering a win by 21 runs. For SunRisers, Nicholas Pooran top-scored with a knock of 62.

Delhi Capitals have now moved to the fifth spot in the IPL points table. They will next square off against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.