A flamboyant Yuvraj Singh at the peak of his powers was a sight to behold for cricket enthusiasts. Whenever he stepped out to the park, the all-rounder gave it his all and it is no surprise that he played a big role in India's two great ICC triumphs -- 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup. The former India player has now lavished praise on young SunRisers Hyderabad left-handed batter Abhishek Sharma.

Yuvraj named the 21-year-old Abhishek Sharma as someone who reminds him of himself because of some of the shots he plays.

"I think when I see Abhishek (Sharma), he reminds me a lot about myself. The pull shot, the backfoot shot he hits, I felt I was very much like him. Shivam Dube also has that style, but he has been there for a long time. He is 28 years old and I do not know how much ODI cricket he has played. If you feel that guys have the talent, you need to give them more chances. Shivam or anyone, you have to give them more chances to help them get better," Yuvraj said on Sports18 show 'Home Of Heroes'.

In the ongoing season, Abhishek Sharma has scored 331 runs in 10 games for SRH with his highest score being 75.

He averages 33.10 this season and he has been striking the ball at 134.01.

Talking about Yuvraj, the left-handed batter played 40 Tests in his career, scoring 1,900 runs at an average of 33.92. In ODIs, he registered 8,701 runs while in the shortest format, he has 1,177 runs.

The left-handed batter had played a key role in 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 50-over World Cup wins. Yuvraj had called time on his international career in 2019.