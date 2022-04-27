Virat Kohli's poor run of form continued as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to a 29-run defeat against Rajasthan Royals in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Tuesday. The star batter, who had got out for golden ducks in his two matches before Tuesday, could score only 9 before losing his wicket to Prasidh Krishna. Riyan Parag, who took the catch to send Kohli packing, took to Twitter to show his support for the former India captain, saying that "the GOAT" didn't need any advice even during this slump in form.

Responding to a tweet asking what advice should be given to Kohli right now, Parag tweeted "None of us should, let the GOAT do his thing."

None of us should, let the ???? do his thing???????? https://t.co/0WxZduica8 — Riyan Paragg (@ParagRiyan) April 26, 2022

For the unversed, GOAT is the abbreviation for 'Greatest Of All Time'.

Parag himself was the star of the match as he rescued the Royals after a top order collapse.

The youngster hit an unbeaten 56 off 31 deliveries to take his team to a total of 144/8, which looked like a difficult score for them to reach at one point.

Coming into bat at 68/4 after 9.3 overs, he hit three boundaries and four sixes in his rescue act.

He even contributed in the field, taking four catches.

Parag was also in focus for a heated altercation with RCB pacer Harshal Patel after the last over of the Royals' innings.

After the match ended, Harshal also snubbed Parag's handshake.

With the win, the Royals moved up to the top of the table.