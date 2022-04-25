Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face Rajasthan Royals in Match 39 of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune. RCB lost their previous game after being bowled out for 68 against SunRisers Hyderabad, and will look to bounce back with a strong performance. RR, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning run after thrashing KKR and DC, respectively. RCB have been pretty inconsistent with the bat this season, and will hope that their star batter Virat Kohli can regain his old touch. RCB, however, defeated RR in their first meeting earlier this season, which will give them a boost.

When will the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Tuesday, April 26.

Where will the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

What time will the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match begin?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RCB vs RR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)