Royal Challengers Bangalore star Harshal Patel was involved in a heated altercation with Rajasthan Royals' Riyan Parag after the final over of the Royals' innings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match on Tuesday, when the youngster hit the pacer for a boundary and two sixes. Harshal was also the last wicket to fall for RCB as they were bowled out for 115 in their chase of 145. As he was walking back to the dugout, he snubbed a handshake from Riyan Parag, but went on to shake hands with other Rajasthan players.

Parag looked back as Harshal walked past his extended hand, before turning back to his teammates and celebrating their 29-run victory that saw them move up to the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Watch: Harshal Patel snubs Riyan Parag as youngster looks to shake his hand

Here is the video of the heated exchange between the two earlier in the match.

This was after 2 sixes were hit off the last over pic.twitter.com/qw3nBOv86A — ChaiBiscuit (@Biscuit8Chai) April 26, 2022

Riyan Parag was the star of the show for the Royals, rescuing them with the bat after a top order collapse.

He walked in with the scoreboard reading 68/4 after 9.3 overs and hit his first half-century of the season to take the team to a total of 144/8.

Parag has not quite fired with the bat yet this season, but on Tuesday, he was at his best, smashing 56 off 31 deliveries to ensure his team reached a respectable total. He hit three boundaries and four sixes.

He also took four catches as RCB were bowled out for 115, including that of Harshal Patel.

Kuldeep Sen returned with four wickets for the Royals, while Ravichandran Ashwin claimed three scalps.