During Virat Kohli's match-winning 73 against Gujarat Titans, the Royal Challengers Bangalore star was involved in a riveting contest with Afghan leg-spinner Rashid Khan. While teams have targeted the former India captain with spin, on Thursday, he was in imperious form against the star leggie. Kohli first hit him for a boundary in the fourth over and then brought up his half-century with a six off Rashid in the 10th over. Kohli again hit him for a six off the second delivery of the 17th over. However, the Gujarat Titans star finally got the better off him two balls later.

After Kohli flayed him over long-off earlier in the over, Rashid responded with a length ball that was defended by the RCB batter. Then, Kohli tried to charge down the track to him to go for another big shot, but the spinner this time outfoxed him with a googly and Matthew Wade completed a simple stumping.

However, it was too little too late for the Titans as RCB just needed 23 off 21 when Kohli fell, and with eight wickets in hand, Glenn Maxwell finished proceedings rather early.

Three boundaries off Lockie Ferguson in the 19th over saw Maxwell finish unbeaten on 40 off 18 deliveries as RCB wrapped up the win with eight balls to spare.

While Rashid got his wicket, Kohli had the better of him for the larger parts of the contest, taking him for 24 runs off 12 deliveries in the match. This played a big part in Rashid finishing the match with an economy rate of 8 - a number considered good for most bowlers, but rather high for the usually miserly leggie.

In an impressive stat, only one of the 12 deliveries Kohli faced against Rashid was a dot ball, apart from the one which got his wicket.

Kohli hit eight boundaries and two sixes in his 54-ball 73 as RCB chased down the 167-run target to beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets and stayed alive in the race for the play-off spots.

Their qualification, however, is now out of their hands and they will need Delhi Capitals to lose to Mumbai Indians if they are to finish in the top four in the IPL 2022 points table.