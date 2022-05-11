Ravichandran Ashwin has reached several milestones in his T20 career with a ball in hand but on Wednesday it was time for Ashwin the batter to come to the fore. The off spinner's move to Rajasthan Royals has led to the birth of Ashwin the top order batter as the Royals have used him at teh number 3 position. Ashwin paid his team back on Wednesday by scoring a half-century, in what was an entertaining knock as he hit 2 sixes and 4 fours to reach his fifty in just 37 balls.

This was special landmark for Ashwin as it was his first ever fifty in T20 cricket, surpassing his previous best of 46 runs.

Ashwin came out to bat at the fall of Jos Buttler's wicket with Royals at 11/1 in the third over against Delhi Capitals. Ashwin mixed caution with aggression to stitch together a 43-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Jaiswal was dismissed for 19 but Ashwin carried on and played some handsome shots, including a straight six off Kuldeep Yadav and an audacious ramp shot off Chetan Sakariya. That ramp shot also brought up his 50-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal.

Ashwin reached his fifty in the 14th over and was dismissed almost immediately for 50 by Mitchell Marsh.

Ashwin had earlier created headlines by retiring out and allowing Riyan Parag to come in and hit some lusty blows.