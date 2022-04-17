Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 30 of Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RR have three of their five games so far, while KKR have fallen into the bottom-half of the table after losing their last two games. RR also lost their last game against GT and will look to bounce back with the games approaching thick and fast. KKR, on the other hand, have been poor with the ball, and have conceded plenty of runs during the death overs.

When will the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Monday, April 18.

Where will the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

What time will the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the RR vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)