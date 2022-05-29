The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will culminate on Sunday with the title clash between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans and the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals have been the two most consistent teams in this season. The final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. It is expected that the final game will be a close affair with both the sides filled with great performers. Before the match, former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan cricket team pacer Shoaib Akhtar picked the same team as favourite to win the IPL 2022.

"Heart says that Rajasthan Royals should win the IPL 2022 for Shane Warne. It would be great for them to win the title after 14 years. They have gone through a lot. I honestly wanted either Gujarat Titans or Lucknow Super Giants to win the IPL. My heart says Gujarat Titans will win the IPL," Akhtar said in an interview to Sportskeeda Cricket.

"I will also probably go with Gujarat. My heart says Gujarat my mind is also giving the indication, if Jos Buttler does well, then it will be too dangerous. However, if there is one bowling department that can test Jos Buttler, it is Gujarat's bowling that can do it," Harbhajan Singh said.

"They have got good pacers. They have got good spinners too. I think Shami vs Buttler will be a great, great contest to watch. Shami is such a bowler, who can get any batter out. I think Gujarat have the upper-hand. But you never know, it's a T20, so I don't want to predict. I just want to wish both the teams all thE every best."