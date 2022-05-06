Punjab Kings will take on Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. PBKS have been inconsistent this season, winning five and losing five games so far. RR, on the other hand, have lost their last two after an excellent start. However, RR sit third in the points table with 12 points and a win would take them closer to a place in the playoffs. This will be the first meeting of the season between the two sides.

When will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, May 7.

Where will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match be played?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match begin?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the PBKS vs RR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)