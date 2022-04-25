Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday rode on KL Rahul's brilliant century to beat Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul put on a solo show with the bat after LSG were put in to bat. He smashed an unbeaten 103 off 62 deliveries to power LSG to 168/6. Then, their bowlers put in a great shift as MI were restricted to 132/8. After Rohit Sharma fell for 39, MI couldn't hold their innings together and LSG eventually won the match rather comfortably.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans are on top of the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points. SunRisers Hyderabad are second, followed by Rajasthan Royals in third place. LSG, with their win on Sunday moved up to fourth place.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are fifth, meanwhile. The four teams below GT are all tied on points and separated only by Net Run Rate.

There are then three teams tied on six points, with Delhi Capitals in sixth place, Kolkata Knight Riders seventh and Punjab Kings eighth.

Chennai Super Kings are ninth with four points, while MI remain at the bottom of the table with a record-extending eighth defeat of the season.

Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler continues to lead the run-charts with 491 runs already, which have come with the help of three centuries. But Rahul, who hit his second ton of the season, is in second place with 368 runs.

Hardik Pandya is third with 295 runs, while the young MI star Tilak Varma moved up to fourth with 272 runs.

Faf du Plessis is fifth, with 255 runs.

Purple Cap Race

The top wicket-takers' list wasn't really disturbed by Sunday's match. Yuzvendra Chahal continues to lead the race for the Purple Cap with 18 wickets, while T Natarajan has 15. Kuldeep Yadav is in third place with 13 wickets, while Dwayne Bravo is fourth with 12 scalps. Umesh Yadav, with 11 wickets, rounds off the top five.