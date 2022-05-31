Hardik Pandya led from the front to take Gujarat Titans to a triumph in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. In their maiden season, GT were boosted by some superb captaincy from Pandya. He performed with the bat and ball too as GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in the final on Sunday. Pandya was also adjudged the 'Player of the Match' in the final. His captaincy was lauded by several former players including Virender Sehwag, Sunil Gavaskar, Michael Vaughan among others. Pandya, who struggled with injuries for the last couple of years, has thus made a glorious comeback.

Two days after GT's IPL 2022 triumph, Hardik received a special and emotional praise from brother Krunal, who also played in the IPL for Lucknow Super Giants.

"People had written you off but you keep writing history. Wish I was there when more than a lakh people were cheering your name. @hardikpandya7," Krunal wrote on Twitter.

"My bro Only you know the amount of hard work that's gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work You deserve it all and so much more."

My bro Only you know the amount of hard work that's gone behind this success of yours - early mornings, countless hours of training, discipline and mental strength. And to see you lift the trophy is the fruits of your hard work You deserve it all and so much more pic.twitter.com/qpLrxmjkZz — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 31, 2022

Former West Indies pacer Ian Bishop took to Twitter to praise Hardik and highlighted the fact that Pandya is a great asset for any team once he starts bowling.

"By the way, Hardik Pandya is gold for any team once he's fit to bowl," Bishop wrote after congratulating Gujarat Titans on winning IPL 2022 in his initial post.

Promoted

"Congrats to Hardik Pandya and his @gujarat_titans one of two franchises to win the IPL in their first season. Wonderful bowling unit and so many different guys stepping up all season."

Hardik earned a recall to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming series against South Africa and looks like a certainty for the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup later this year, unless he gets injured again.