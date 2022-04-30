Jonny Bairstow may not have come into Punjab Kings' Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday in the best of form with the bat, but that did not stop him from being a livewire on the field to help his team restrict the opposition to 153/8. The experienced Englishman effected a brilliant run-out with a direct hit from deep square leg to send a well set Deepak Hooda packing at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

Krunal Pandya pulled the ball in front of square off Arshdeep Singh and took off for two runs. Hooda was slightly slow on the turn and Bairstow was alert to the situation. He collected the ball running to his right from deep square leg and fired in a rocket throw to the non-striker's end that hit the stumps with Hooda short of the crease.

Watch: Jonny Bairstow's brilliant direct hit that sent Deepak Hooda packing

The run-out meant Hooda departed for 34 off 28, soon after Quinton de Kock was caught behind off Sandeep Sharma's bowling for 46.

Both their wickets were part of a major collapse for the LSG batting lineup, as they lost five wickets for a mere 13 runs.

Kagiso Rabada was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball for Punjab Kings, finishing with four wickets.

However, on a slow pitch, the score was enough for Lucknow Super Giants to register a 20-run win.

They kept picking wickets in regular intervals and PBKS were eventually restricted to 133/8.

Bairstow was the top scorer for Punjab with his knock of 32 off 28 deliveries.