Former India batter Aakash Chopra has said that Chennai Super Kings skipper Ravindra Jadeja's struggles in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 has a lot to do with the pressure of captaincy. Jadeja, who replaced MS Dhoni as captain of CSK ahead of the start of the ongoing season, has managed to score just 91 runs in seven matches so far. With the ball, he has taken only five wickets in seven games. Speaking ahead of CSK's match against Punjab Kings on Monday, Chopra expressed his concerns regarding Jadeja's form with the bat, adding that the franchise needs the star all-rounder to regain his magic touch.

"Jadeja is clearly struggling with the bat, which is not a good sign. It is very important for him to perform with the willow because, if he keeps failing in the same manner, things will get extremely tough for the Chennai Super Kings. The pressure of captaincy is clearly showing on him," Chopra said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

CSK registered their second win in IPL 2022 by beating Mumbai Indians in their previous match.

After being put into bat, MI were restricted to 155/7 as CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary returned with figures of three for 19.

In reply, CSK chased down the total, thanks largely to MS Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 28 off 13 deliveries.

Promoted

Dhoni hit Jaydev Unadkat for 14 runs in the last over to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat.

Despite the win, CSK remain ninth in the table with four points after seven matches. CSK will look to continue the winning runs against PBKS, who defeated them earlier this season.

