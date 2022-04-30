Rohit Sharma has gone from strength to strength in his last few years in international cricket. He is currently the Indian cricket captain in all three formats. Though his Indian Premier League (IPL) team Mumbai Indians is not doing well in the 2022 edition, Sharma led them to five titles earlier. He celebrated his 35th birthday on Saturday and his fellow players complimented him on his special day. While some shared memes, some had serious opinions on Sharma, the cricket. One special praise came for a former Indian cricketer and currently the mentor of an IPL 2022 franchise.

"Birthday greetings to the only batsman who's given me nightmares as a captain. Thankfully I don't captain anymore @ImRo45," Gambhir, Lucknow Super Giants mentor, wrote on social media. The two have played together in the Indian team also.

While Gambhir gave a heart-warming praise to Sharma, Wasim Jaffer had a funny take.

Sharma's India and MI teammate wrote. "Happiest birthday Skip The way you have always supported and encouraged me and continue to do so for all the young players out there, is simply amazing! Wish you more and more success with every passing year. Stay blessed @ImRo45 bhai," he wrote on Twiter.

Rohit Sharma was appointed India's white-ball skipper last year and then took over reins in the longest format this year after Virat Kohli stepped down as the Test skipper.

The 35-year-old holds the record for registering highest individual score in ODIs after playing a knock of 264 against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Rohit's first double ton in ODIs came against Australia in 2013. He then later scored two more against Sri Lanka. Rohit is also the first batter to hit five centuries in a single World Cup, achieving the feat in 2019 where India made it to the semi-finals.

