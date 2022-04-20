Virat Kohli had stepped down as skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) following the conclusion of last season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ahead of the ongoing IPL season, RCB roped in Faf du Plessis during the auction and also handed him the captaincy. However, during RCB's game against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, Kohli stood in as captain of the team as du Plessis decided to take some rest following his 96-run knock at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Although du Plessis resumed his duties after just seven balls into the LSG innings, fans were thrilled to see Kohli setting the field and motivating Mohammed Siraj and Glenn Maxwell, who had bowled the first two overs.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"How We Missed Saying Captain #ViratKohli," a fan tweeted.

"The best moment of today is, when Virat Kohli captained! Got emotional seeing him as a Captain again... Oh My Captain!" another user wrote on Twitter.

The best moment of today is, when Virat Kohli captained! Got emotional seeing him as a Captain again.. Oh My Captain! @imVkohli #RCBvsLSG pic.twitter.com/uNANVbOTh0 — (@Aaliya_Zain5) April 19, 2022

"Virat Kohli the stand in Captain of RCB," another fan quipped.

Why Can't This Be As RCB's Permanent Captain," another fan said.

RCB defeated LSG by 18 runs and moved to the second spot in the points table.

After posting a total of 181 for for six, following du Plessis' knock of 96, RCB managed to restrict LSG to 163 for eight, as Josh Hazlewood took four for 25 from his quota of four overs.

RCB have won five of their first seven games and will now face SunRisers Hyderabad on Saturday, April 23.