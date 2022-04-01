Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings were involved in a thrilling match in IPL 2022 on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium and the game saw KL Rahul's side defeating the defending champions by six wickets as they chased down 211 with three balls to spare. Fans were treated to a high-scoring classic thanks to a boundary-hitting fest in Mumbai with both teams sending the ball over the ropes on numerous occasions. Lucknow got over the finishing line in the final over of the innings and after the match, Lucknow Super Giants' mentor Gautam Gambhir and CSK wicketkeeper MS Dhoni were seen having a chat.

After the match, Gambhir shared a picture with Dhoni on Instagram and captioned the post as: "It was nice catching up skipper".

Gambhir's post on Instagram quickly went viral with fans pleased to see the two 2011 World Cup-winning heroes coming together.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also left a 'heart' emoji on Gambhir's post.

The post quickly garnered over 280,000 likes and more than 2,600 comments.

On the post, one fan commented: "Haters will say it's photoshop."

Many fans also highlighted the duo's role in helping Team India win two World Cups (2007 and 2011).

Gambhir and Dhoni were part of the 2007 T20 World Cup-winning campaign and then the 2011 50-over World Cup-winning team.

The left-handed Gambhir retired from all forms of cricket in 2018 while Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020.

Talking about the game between LSG and CSK, KL Rahul's side chased down 211 with six wickets in hand and three balls to spare.

Rahul and Quinton de Kock scored knocks of 40 and 61. In the end, Ayush Badoni (19 not out) and Evin Lewis (55 not out) took Lucknow over the finishing line.