Mumbai Indians are at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table as the side have suffered five losses in a row and the Rohit Sharma-led side would look to register their first win when they square off against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday at Brabourne Stadium. All three departments of the game have not clicked in unison for Mumbai Indians and they are in a desperate need of a win. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are at the fifth spot in the points table as they have six points from five games. The KL Rahul-led outfit will look to outclass five-time champions Mumbai Indians to move into the top four.

Mumbai Indians had last suffered a defeat against Punjab Kings while Lucknow Super Giants also faced a loss against the Rajasthan Royals.

When will the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played on Saturday, April 16.

Where will MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match be played?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match begin?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will start at 3:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

The MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match?

Promoted

The live streaming of the MI vs LSG IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)