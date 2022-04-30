Defending Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Saturday announced that Ravindra Jadeja has relinquished his captaincy, which has been handed back to MS Dhoni. Jadeja, who was appointed as captain two days ahead of the start of the ongoing IPL campaign, stepped down as captain following CSK's poor start to the season. So far, CSK have won two games out of eight, and sit ninth in the points table. Following CSK's announcement, the cricketing fraternity took to Twitter and expressed their excitement regarding Dhoni's return as captain of the team.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

"The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu," former India batter Wasim Jaffer tweeted.

The feeling we're all going to experience seeing Dhoni lead CSK again might seem like deja vu, but it's in fact Jadeja vu #CSK #IPL2022 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 30, 2022

"Whoa!!!! Didn't see that coming," former India wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel tweeted.

Here's how fans reacted

MS Dhoni be like pic.twitter.com/AbGcKcVCBV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 30, 2022

Skipper MS Dhoni will be back Again pic.twitter.com/Qll8UcJtAJ — (@itzShreyas07) April 30, 2022

Dhoni will take charge of CSK for their game against SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has captained CSK to four titles, including last season.

Jadeja, on the other hand, has not been at his best with bat or ball this season and several experts have said that captaincy was taking a toll on the 33-year-old.

So far, in eight matches, Jadeja has scored 112 runs at an average of 22.40 and at a strike-rate of 121.74. With the ball, he has taken just five wickets in eight matches at an economy of 8.19 RPO.