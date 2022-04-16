Mumbai Indians are yet to open their account in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and the Rohit Sharma-led side have faced losses in their opening five fixtures. Mumbai have failed to get all their three departments of the game working in unison and as a result, the side have failed to put together a complete performance in any of their games so far. Heading into the match against Lucknow Super Giants, MI finds themselves in an almost must-win territory and it needs to be seen how they line up for this fixture at Brabourne Stadium.

Here's the MI Predicted XI against Lucknow Super Giants:

Rohit Sharma: The MI skipper has not been at his best and he got off to a quickfire start against Punjab Kings but he failed to score big. He would hope to change his fortunes and play a big innings for his team.

Ishan Kishan: The left-handed batter has not been his free-flowing self this season and Mumbai Indians would really hope for the batter to find his mojo again.

Dewald Brevis: The young Proteas batter took apart Rahul Chahar in the game against Punjab Kings as he smashed four consecutive sixes. He has shown the ability to play at the big stage and he would just hope for a big knock to come his way.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-hander has been the best batter in his franchise this season but he has failed to get support at the other end. He would just hope to play a perfect innings combining caution with aggression.

Tilak Varma: The left-handed batter has the ability to change gears and he can go berserk from the very start. He would hope to finish off the games for his side.

Kieron Pollard: The big-hitting Caribbean all-rounder has failed to find his mojo this season. The franchise depends on him in the final overs so he holds the key for finishing off the games.

Tim David: Mumbai Indians need to find a way to include Tim David in their lineup as he brings the big-hitting ability to the table. He was purchased for Rs 8.25 crore but he was dropped just after two matches.

Murugan Ashwin: The spinner has had a mixed bag with the ball this season and he needs to provide breakthroughs in the middle phase of the period.

Jaydev Unadkat: The seasoned left-arm seamer needs to bring all his experience to the table to help Mumbai Indians get breakthroughs in the powerplay.

Promoted

Jasprit Bumrah: The pacer has been a one-man army for the Mumbai Indians and he has put in good performances so far. He would really hope for someone to support him at the other end to help Mumbai get breakthroughs at crucial junctures of the game.

Riley Meredith: The fast-bowler from Australia is an ideal candidate to provide firepower to the bowling lineup and he along with Bumrah can make a deadly pace combination.