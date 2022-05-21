Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in their last league game in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. MI would aim for a win and disrupt DC's chances of reaching the playoffs, where they are fighting neck-to-neck with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL 2022 points table. Looking at the final XI of MI, young all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar could finally get a game and make his much-awaited debut in IPL cricket in MI's final game of the season.

Here's how MI could field their playing XI vs DC on Saturday:

Ishan Kishan: Looking back at the season, Ishan would be quite disappointed not to have made the most of the good starts in certain matches. He averages 30.83 currently at a strike-rate of 118.21 this season.

Rohit Sharma: Of late, Rohit has given glimpses of his return back to form. However, the consistency factor has haunted the batter and resultantly the team as well this season.

Tilak Varma: Tilak has cleary been one of the biggest positives to come out for the MI franchise this season. He is averaging 37.60 after 13 matches with an impressive strike-rate of 131.47.

Ramandeep Singh: The all-round abilities of Ramandeep were on full display as he took three wickets to go along-with his knock of 14 runs off just 6 balls.

Tristan Stubbs: Despite an average outing in the last game vs SRH where he was run-out for 2, Stubbs could be given another go in the final line-up of the season.

Tim David: Tim's explosive batting skills has impressed his recently made legion of fans. In the last match vs SRH, his crucial knock of 46 runs almost took the team over the line.

Sanjay Yadav: Sanjay was expensive in the last match and went for 23 runs in 2 overs vs SRH, something which he would definitely like to improve upon vs DC.

Daniel Sams: Sams' wicket-taking abilities have been quite instrumental in getting MI good starts with the ball.

Jasprit Bumrah: Bumrah has comparatively been quiet this season. In 13 games, the bowler has taken 12 wickets at a below-par average of almost 30.

Riley Meredith: Although Meredith took the crucial wicket of Nicholas Pooran in the last game, he went for 44 runs in his 4 overs and would like to improve his figures in the last match.

Arjun Tendulkar: Mayank Markande could make way for Arjun Tendulkar, who may well earn his debut in IPL cricket.