The Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals will look to return to winning ways when they square off against Lucknow Super Giants at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Delhi had won their first match of this season, but they failed to back it up after suffering a loss against the Gujarat Titans. Delhi Capitals will have the services of David Warner and Anrich Nortje and this will give the franchise much-needed ammunition.

On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants are on a two-match winning run. They last defeated the SunRisers Hyderabad and now they would hope for their momentum to continue against the Capitals. The addition of Jason Holder has further bolstered their bowling lineup.

When will the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, April 7.

Where will the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

What time will the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match start?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match begins at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network.

Promoted

Where to watch live streaming of the LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs DC IPL 2022 match will be live streamed on Hotstar.