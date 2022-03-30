Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both teams started their season with a defeat, and will look to bounce back with a win. While LSG were beaten by fellow-IPL debutant Gujarat Titans, CSK went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders in the season opener. LSG had a disastrous outing with the bat, but Deepak Hooda and Ayush Badoni salvaged some pride for the KL Rahul-led side. Ravindra Jadeja, who replaced MS Dhoni as the captain of CSK, will hope for better luck this time around.

Where will the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.

When will the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match be played?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be played on Thursday, March 31.

What time will the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match begin?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of the LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match?

The LSG vs CSK IPL 2022 match live streaming will be available on Hotstar.