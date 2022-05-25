The KL Rahul-led Lucknow Super Giants will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Wednesday. Having finished third in the points table, LSG would look to win against RCB and qualify for the Qualifier 2, to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday. LSG skipper KL Rahul and wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock are in fine form with the bat while Mohsin Khan is getting better with each game. LSG would hope for all the three departments to click in unison against RCB.

Here's our LSG predicted XI vs RCB:

KL Rahul: The skipper has been in fine form this season, scoring 537 runs including two centuries and three half-centuries. He is averaging 48.82 and would once again look to play the role of an anchor for his side in a crucial encounter.

Quinton de Kock: The left-handed batter also has more than 500 runs to his name this season and he was at his best against KKR as he played an unbeaten knock of 140. The knock showed the world why de Kock is rated so highly in the shortest format of the game.

Evin Lewis: He has played just five games this season, scoring just 71 runs with 55 coming in just one game. This has been the biggest reason behind him not playing throughout the season and he would look to make the most of his opportunities going ahead.

Deepak Hooda: He has been reliable for LSG in IPL 2022 and has given performances when the odds were stacked up against his side. He would hope to show his best against RCB.

Manan Vohra: He was brought into the side in the previous game against KKR. He did not get a chance to bat as Rahul and de Kock batted for 20 overs. However, it is hard to see him being dropped given he did not get a chance to bat.

Marcus Stoinis: In the previous game against KKR, Stoinis bowled the final over, helping LSG register a thrilling win. This season, he has registered 147 runs with the bat, while also taking four wickets with the ball.

Jason Holder: The all-rounder has had underwhelming performances with the bat this season, but he has been able to make it up with the bowl as he has 14 wickets to his name this season.

K Gowtham: He has played just four matches this season for LSG, taking five wickets. Gowtham can bowl tidy overs at one end, allowing the other bowlers to create pressure from the other end.

Mohsin Khan: The bowler has played in eight matches this season, taking 13 wickets. He has not been overawed while bowling to some of the biggest names in cricket.

Avesh Khan: The pacer has 17 wickets this season in 12 matches, and he has a knack for picking up the crucial wickets in key situations.

Ravi Bishnoi: The spinner has 12 wickets to his name this season, but he has leaked runs as well. He has not been able to tie one end up, and hence he was even dropped from the playing XI earlier in the season.