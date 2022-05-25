All eyes will be on Virat Kohli as Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Kohli is going through a rough patch at the moment, and has scored 309 runs in 14 games. However, the former RCB skipper scored a blistering 73 in their last group game against Gujarat Titans. Ahead of RCB's do-or-die game against LSG, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he expects a big knock from Kohli, whom he also called the "greatest player of the modern era".

"Virat Kohli is the greatest player ever of the modern era, no question about it. He is a great guy; people troll him unnecessarily. His form dropped and the trolling began. When you started playing cricket, you wished to become part of the Indian team and serve Indian cricket. Tonight, a similar big opportunity is in front of him," Akhtar said during an interaction on Sportskeeda.

Akhtar further stated that he wants Kohli score a match-winning hundred and take RCB home.

"I am with Virat Kohli. My heart wants Virat Kohli to score a hundred. I can't see Virat falling further. I expect a match-winning hundred from him and want to see him take RCB home. I want to see him happy," he added.

Promoted

Gujarat Titans have qualified for the IPL 2022 final after beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1.

If RCB beat LSG later on Wednesday, they will take on RR in Qualifier 2 on Friday for a place in the final.