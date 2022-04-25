Jos Buttler and KL Rahul have both been in sensational form in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. While Buttler has already slammed three centuries this season, Rahul on Sunday hit his second of the campaign during Lucknow Super Giants' win against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. Rahul slammed an unbeaten 103 with 12 boundaries and four sixes to help LSG power past MI for the second time this season. With 368 runs, he is now just behind Buttler in the season's run charts.

His first century also came against Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium.

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri said that one of the two opening batters will end up as the top-scorer this season and win the Orange Cap.

"He's got a solid all-round game, the technique is good he's got all the shots, great temperament, and good presence of mind. With the responsibility of leading a new franchise is getting the best out of him," Shastri had said on Star Sports' 'Cricket Live' before LSG's match against Mumbai Indians.

"You asked me at the start of the season, Orange Cap, I said KL Rahul because the openers have the best chance. So, it will be between him and (Jos) Buttler," Shastri went on to say

"If you are an opening batsman who's firing then your franchise is going to do well in the TATA IPL because those are not the players at the back who come and do the damage. If you get an opener who's firing then it's half the job done already," he said to explain his picks.