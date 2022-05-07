Kolkata Knight Riders will look to keep their playoffs hopes alive when they face high-flyers Lucknow Super Giants in Match 53 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With just four wins in 10 games, KKR are languishing in eighth spot, and a defeat might end their hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. After losing five games on the bounce, KKR returned to winning ways in their last game against Rajasthan Royals. KKR might make a change or two in their playing XI against LSG.

Here's how Kolkata Knight Riders might line-up against Lucknow Super Giants:

Aaron Finch: KKR have struggled at the top of order and Aaron Finch's form has been a concern for the franchise. The Australia white-ball skipper, however, is likely to keep his place at the top of the order.

Venkatesh Iyer: Venkatesh Iyer has missed the last two games but is likely to return to the playing XI. If given a chance, the all-rounder might open the innings with Finch. His presence will add more stability to their batting.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR skipper has enjoyed his form with the bat, scoring 349 runs in 10 matches at an average of 36. With the games coming thick and fast, Shreyas' consistency will be key for his team.

Nitish Rana: The batter has been a vital cog in the KKR middle-order over the years. So far, Nitish has scored 248 runs at an average of 27.56.

Rinku Singh: It's been so far so good for Rinku Singh in a KKR shirt. The young batter has played three matches, registering scores of 35, 23 and 42 not out.

Andre Russell: The all-rounder has been in excellent form with both, bat and ball. In 10 matches so far, Russell has scored 227 runs and has also taken 10 wickets.

Sunil Narine: The West Indian all-rounder has been impressive with the ball, taking seven wickets in nine games, while being highly economical.

Anukul Roy: The young spinner made his debut in the previous game, taking one for 28 in four overs.

Umesh Yadav: The veteran has enjoyed his return to KKR, taking 15 wickets in 10 matches.

Tim Southee: Tim Southee started the season on a high but his form has deteriorated in the last few games. Against RR, Southee took two wickets but conceded 46 runs.

Shivam Mavi: The pacer took a wicket against RR in four overs and conceded 33 runs. The management is likely to back Shivam Mavi.