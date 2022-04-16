Lucknow Super Giants are at the fifth spot in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with six points from five matches and they will look to enter the top four when they step out to the field against Mumbai Indians at Brabourne Stadium on Saturday. The side had last stumbled to a 3-run loss against the Rajasthan Royals and the KL Rahul-led outfit will look to return to winning ways. Mumbai Indians have been on a winless run so Lucknow would not get a better chance to defeat the five-time champions.

Here's our LSG Predicted XI against Mumbai Indians

KL Rahul: Skipper KL Rahul has had a mixed bag with the bat as he has had big scores to his name but he has also gotten out cheaply on a few occasions. He would hope to stay long at the crease to help his side post a respectable score.

Quinton de Kock: The Proteas wicketkeeper-batter has been in dazzling form and he has been able to provide quickfire starts with the bat.

K Gowtham: The all-rounder has managed to keep it tight as a spinner, but with the bat, he has not managed to impress. He would hope for a better all-round performance.

Jason Holder: The West Indian all-rounder can change the tide of the game with both bat and ball in hand. He has a knack of taking wickets at crucial junctures of the game.

Deepak Hooda: The Indian batter has brought out his A-game when LSG are up against it. He would hope to play a big knock to keep his side on top.

Ayush Badoni: The young Delhi batter is already being touted as the find of the season. He has shown a calm head on his shoulders and he has the ability to finish off games for his franchise.

Krunal Pandya: Krunal has been slow to get off the mark this season and the all-rounder will be eager to stamp his authority as soon as possible and help the team get more wins under their belt.

Marcus Stoinis: Stoinis single-handedly almost pulled off the chase against Rajasthan Royals. Coming into bat at No.8, he smashed 38 runs off just 17 balls in no time and he would hope to bat a little higher in the batting order.

Promoted

Dushmantha Chameera: Chameera has the ability to rattle the opposition with pace and he has the firepower to make the rival camp a bit nervous when they step out to the field.

Avesh Khan: The pacer has 8 wickets to his name this season and he has a knack of picking up wickets when the side are in a real need of it.