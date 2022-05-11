IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: "We are going to bowl first", says Rishabh Pant

After winning the toss, Pant said, "We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed."