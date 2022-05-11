IPL 2022, RR vs DC LIVE Updates: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Rajasthan Royals
IPL 2022, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live IPL Score Updates: RR face DC at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, on Wednesday. RR are currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 14 points from 11 fixtures, including seven wins and four defeats. RR won their previous game by six wickets against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and look set to qualify for the playoffs. All eyes will on star opener Jos Buttler, who has been in blistering form this season and leads the Orange Cap Race with 618 runs in 11 games. Meanwhile, Delhi are fifth in the standings with 10 points from 11 fixtures (five wins and six defeats). The Rishabh Pant-led side have been highly inconsistent this season and lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their previous fixture. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai
- 19:13 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: "We are going to bowl first", says Rishabh PantAfter winning the toss, Pant said, "We gonna bowl first. The wicket is dry and there might be dew later on, we will try to capitalize on that. We are trying to be positive. We can hold more in the middle overs and that's something we are looking forward to. Anything around 140-160 would be a good total. We have two changes. Lalit Yadav comes in for Ripal Patel and Chetan Sakariya comes in for Khaleel Ahmed."
- 19:07 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: Playing XIsRR Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Rassie van der Dussen, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep SenDC Playing XI: David Warner, Srikar Bharat, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Chetan Sakariya, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje
- 19:03 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowlDC captain Pant has won the toss and opted to bowl.
- 18:39 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: Irfan Pathan backs Rajasthan Royals to win and qualify for playoffsSpeaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Pathan said, "RR should look to win the match against Delhi Capitals and secure their playoffs berth, they shouldn't leave it to the next game. They have the best bowler in the ongoing tournament in Yuzvendra Chahal. They have Jos Buttler - who is the best batsman of this season.""The duo of Chahal and Buttler are holding the Purple and Orange Cap which speaks volumes about the kind of form these two players have been in. RR have 14 points already and have a good net run rate. They'll finish in the top four even if they end up losing their next two games. So they should look to put their best foot forward against Delhi Capitals and win it," he added.
- 18:25 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: Head-to-headBoth sides have faced each other 25 times with RR coming out on top in 13 occasions. Meanwhile, DC have won 12 times.
- 18:18 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs DC Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's IPL 2022 match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting crikcet!