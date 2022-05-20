RR vs CSK Live IPL Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While CSK are already out of the tournament, RR are eyeing the crucial second spot in the points table. A win would take them over Lucknow Super Kings, who are currently in second but have played a game more. CSK, on the other hand, will look to end an underwhelming season on a high. RR have heavily relied on Jos Buttler's form with the bat, while Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Orange Cap race with 24 wickets in 13 matches. This will be the first meeting between the two team. (LIVE SCORECARD)

