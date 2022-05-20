Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Score: Ambati Rayudu Returns As CSK Elect To Bat vs Rajasthan Royals
RR vs CSK Live IPL Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022: Rajasthan eye a top-two spot as CSK look to spoil the party.© BCCI/IPL
RR vs CSK Live IPL Score Updates: Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat against Rajasthan Royals in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. While CSK are already out of the tournament, RR are eyeing the crucial second spot in the points table. A win would take them over Lucknow Super Kings, who are currently in second but have played a game more. CSK, on the other hand, will look to end an underwhelming season on a high. RR have heavily relied on Jos Buttler's form with the bat, while Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the Orange Cap race with 24 wickets in 13 matches. This will be the first meeting between the two team. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings straight from Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai
Match 68, Indian Premier League, 2022, May 20, 2022
Fantasy Tips
Get Teams
Match yet to begin
RR
CSK
0/0 (0.0)
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
RR 55%
CSK 45%
Batsman
Bowler
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 19:07 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Updates: CSK WIN TOSS!CSK have won the toss and elected to bat! Amabti Rayudu and Shimron Hetmyer return for their respective sides,STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!
- 18:29 (IST)IPL 2022, RR vs CSK Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of IPL 2022. Rajasthan Royals face CSK as they look to seal a place in the playoffs. CSK will look to spoil the party and also end their season on a high.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 and IPL 2022, check out the Schedule , Live Score and IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.