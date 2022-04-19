IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Live Score: Dushmantha Chameera Strikes Twice As RCB Lose Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat Early
IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. LSG are third in the points tables, while RCB are fourth with both teams having collected eight points so far. While LSG defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous games, RCB edged past Delhi Capitals. With the games coming thick and fast in IPL, both teams will look to set the right tone for the rest of the tournament. Both teams remain unchanged from their previous match. A win for either side will take them above Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals to the top of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LSG XI: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.
RCB Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
- 19:30 (IST)LSG vs RCB Score: MATCH ABOUT TO START!RCB openers Faf and Rawat are out in the middle. Dushmantha Chameera has the new ball in his hands.
- 19:03 (IST)LSG vs RCB Score: LSG OPT TO BOWL!Lucknow Super Giants win toss and elect to bowl. Both teams remain unchanged.
- 18:12 (IST)LSG vs RCB Score: HELLO!Hello and welcome to out live coverage of Match 31 of IPL 2022. Third-placed LSG face fourth-placed RCB at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both teams have four wins each from six games so far this season. A win for either side will take them to the top of points table.STAY TUNED FOR LIVE ACTION!