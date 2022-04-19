IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB Score Updates: Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 31 of IPL 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. LSG are third in the points tables, while RCB are fourth with both teams having collected eight points so far. While LSG defeated Mumbai Indians in their previous games, RCB edged past Delhi Capitals. With the games coming thick and fast in IPL, both teams will look to set the right tone for the rest of the tournament. Both teams remain unchanged from their previous match. A win for either side will take them above Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals to the top of the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LSG XI: KL Rahul (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Manish Pandey, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

RCB Predicted XI: Faf du Plessis (capt), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

