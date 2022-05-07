Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 53 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Saturday. LSG are currently second in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 14 points from 10 fixtures including seven wins and three defeats. In their previous fixture, LSG defeated Delhi Capitals (DC) by six runs in Match 45 with Mohsin Khan bagging a four-wicket haul. Meanwhile, KKR are eighth in the standings with eight points from 10 fixtures including four wins and six losses. In their previous outing, KKR cruised past Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47, winning by seven wickets. Rinku Singh was in hot form for KKR and hammered an unbeaten knock of 42 runs off 23 balls as they successfully chased down a target of 153 runs, reaching 158 for three in 19.1 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, straight from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune