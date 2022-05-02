Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) face Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. KKR are currently eighth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with six points from nine fixtures (three wins and six defeats). In their previous outing, the Shreyas Iyer-led side lost to Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets and will be aiming to bounce back to winning ways. Meanwhile, RR are third in the standings with 12 points from nine fixtures (six wins and three losses). Led by Sanju Samson, they lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in their previous fixture, crashing to a five-wicket defeat. (LIVE SCORECARD)

