Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 66 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. KKR are currently sixth in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 12 points from 13 matches, including six wins and seven defeats. The Shreyas Iyer-led side not only have to win their final league match but also do it with a huge margin and hope for other results to go their way, so that they can manage to seal a playoff berth.

Here's how KKR can line-up against LSG:

Venkatesh Iyer: The all-rounder has been inconsistent this season and managed to muster only seven runs off six balls in KKR's previous match vs SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), which they won by 54 runs. He will be looking to post a big score and help his side put in a good fight in their final league fixture.

Baba Indrajith: The 28-year-old has made only 15 runs in his three appearances this season in the IPL, but with Ajinkya Rahane ruled out of the remainder of the season, he is likely to make a return to the playing XI.

Nitish Rana: Just like Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana has also been inconsistent this season and will be hoping to find some form in the final league game.

Shreyas Iyer: The KKR captain hasn't been able to build any momentum in the ongoing season. He will be looking to find some form ahead of the T20 World Cup selection.

Sam Billings: The wicketkeeper played a crucial knock of 34 runs off 29 balls vs SRH. He is expected to keep his place in the playing XI.

Rinku Singh: Rinku Singh has been highly reliable for KKR this season. He will be aiming to have an impact in the upcoming match.

Andre Russell: The all-rounder smashed 49 runs off 28 balls (including three fours and four sixes) against SRH. He also took three wickets in four overs.

Sunil Narine: Sunil Narine hasn't been in good form in IPL 2022 and has only managed to take nine wickets in 13 matches.

Umesh Yadav: Umesh Yadav has been in dominating form this season and has registered 16 wickets in 11 games for KKR.

Promoted

Tim Southee: The Kiwi pacer was in good form vs SRH and took two wickets in four overs, conceding only 23 runs.

Varun Chakaravarthy: The spinner hasn't been able to find his footing in the ongoing season but is expected to keep his place for the final league match.