Chasing a target of 211 against Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata Knight Riders were boosted by some brilliant hitting from Rinku Singh on Wednesday. He reached 40 off just 14 balls (4x6s, 2x4s) with KKR needing just three runs off the last two balls of the innings. It looked like LSG would end up on the losing side when Evin Lewis took a sensational catch off Marcus Stoinis' bowling to turn the match around. KKR ultimately lost the match by just two runs as LSG became the second team to qualify for the play-offs.

Lewis was the star of the show with is brilliant catch. Stoinis, who had been hit for two sixes and one four in the first four balls of the 20th over, bowled a full and wide delivery. Rinku went for a drive but miscued it as the ball flew towards cover. Lewis ran down almost 30 yards from the point and stretched his left hand to hold on to the ball.

Watch: Evin Lewis's catch that turned the match around

"It was the biggest turning point of the game," centurion Quinton de Kock said after the match.

In the match, de Kock struck a sensational hundred and shared a record IPL opening stand with skipper KL Rahul. De Kock gave a batting masterclass en route to an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls as he and Rahul (68 not out off 51) fired LSG to 210 for no loss, the highest opening stand in IPL history.

It was a steep chase but KKR stayed in the game through Nitish Rana (42) and captain Shreyas Iyer (50) but it was too big a task for the lower-order. Their innings ended 208 for eight in 20 overs. KKR are now out of play-offs race.