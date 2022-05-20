Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli was at his best against Gujarat Titans and he showed why he is a big game player. In the most crucial game of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season for RCB, Kohli played a knock of 73 runs to help RCB chase down 169 with eight wickets in hand and eight balls to spare. Kohli's knock was studded with eight fours and two sixes and he batted with a strike rate of 135.19.

The ongoing season has not been the best in terms of Kohli's standard, but Twitter took notice of how the right-handed batter turned up for the occasion when it really mattered, with current and former players taking to the microblogging site to laud the ex India captain.

KING FOR A REASON, KING OF ALL SEASONS.



Really happy to see our champ Virat Kohli is back in his ferocious form. #RCBvGT #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/leaQ9kzwzq — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) May 19, 2022

A big knock was just around the corner and what better stage to bring it up for @imVkohli #RCBvGT #IPL2022 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 19, 2022

In the match between RCB and GT, the latter first and posted 168/5 in 20 overs, owing to skipper Hardik Pandya's unbeaten knock of 62. For RCB, Josh Hazlewood returned with two wickets.

Chasing 169, Kohli and Faf du Plessis put on 115 runs for the opening wicket. Kohli and Faf were dismissed on 73 and 44 respectively. However, in the end, it was Glenn Maxwell who scored 40 runs off 18 balls to help RCB register an eight-wicket win.

With this win, RCB have kept their playoff chances alive and they now need Delhi Capitals to slip up against Mumbai Indians if they are to progress.