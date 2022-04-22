Jos Buttler continued his rich run of form for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), smashing his third century in the ongoing match against the Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Buttler reached his century in 57 deliveries with the help of 8 boundaries and 8 sixes. Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal took the attack to the Delhi bowlers after Rishabh Pant decided to field first.

The Englishman was equally brutal in his attack against both spinners and pacers. He was severe against the left-arm wrist spin of Kuldeep Yadav.

Padikkal was dismissed for 54 but not before he and Buttler had added 155 runs in just 15.1 overs.

Buttler, who is currently on top of the Orange Cap list by a mile, had earlier played knocks of 100 and 103 against Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively.

The Englishman also scored half-centuries against Royal Challengers Bangalore (70) and Gujarat Titans (54 not out).

Virat Kohli holds the record for smashing the most number of centuries in a single season, having hit four tons during the 2016 season.