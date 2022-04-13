Wasim Jaffer is known for his erudite analysis of the game and on Wednesday, the former India opener spoke bout Mumbai Indians' decision to not play overseas batter Tim David. The Singapore international is a season T20 hand, plying his trade in several franchise T20 leagues all over the world.

His performances meant Mumbai Indians paid a hefty Rs 8.25 crore in the IPL mega auction to get him on board ahead of the IPL 2022 season.

But after two disappointing outings against DC and RR, in which he managed scores of 12 and 1, the player has been warming the bench.

He was not included in Mumbai's playing XI for the match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday and this has left Jaffer disappointed, who took to Twitter to express his views.

"When you've bought someone for 8.25cr, surely he's good enough to play more than a couple of games. Really surprised to see MI not showing faith in Tim David. #MIvPBKS #IPL2022 ," Jaffer wrote.

Mumbai Indians are bottom of the table after losing their first four matches and the result of the match against Punjab Kings will be crucial in terms of their chances of qualifying for the play-offs.

Mumbai Indians have struggled this season and Rohit Sharma's five-time champions need to turn things around quickly.