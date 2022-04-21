Wasim Jaffer is at it again and he has pretty much nailed yet another IPL meme. Jaffer took to Twitter before the start of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings clash and posted a famous song from the 1990s Hindi movie "Karan-Arjun" staring superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The former India opener captioned the video as "MI, CSK, and Star Sports tonight #MIvCSK #IPL2022."

The clash between the five-time champions Mumbai and four time champions Chennai is the heavyweight clash of IPL and has over the years turned out to be the biggest rivalry in IPL's 15-year history.

MI have gone ahead in the head-to-head and in terms of title wins over the years and MS Dhoni would want to get the better of the bitter rivals.

But this year's clash between the two teams has an extra edge to it as both teams are desperately looking to turn their respective campaigns around.

Mumbai Indians have lost all their 6 matches so far while CSK have won just 1 of their six matches.

A victory in this match will give either team a chance to build some momentum.