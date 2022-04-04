IPL 2022, SRH vs LSG Live Score: SunRisers Hyderabad Bowlers Dominate, KL Rahul Key For Lucknow Super Giants
IPL 2022, Sunrisers vs Super Giants Score Updates: Washington Sundar removed Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis inside the opening four overs.
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers and Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants got off to a bad start as the side lost Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis in the opening four overs and both wickets were taken by SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Washington Sundar. Then, Romario Shephard joined the wicket-taking spree as he dismissed Manish Pandey and LSG lost three wickets inside the first five overs. Now, Lucknow would be hoping for some resistance from skipper KL Rahul. Earlier, Lucknow were asked to bat by SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson in the 12th match of the IPL 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. SunRisers did not make any changes to their playing XI while Lucknow brought in Jason Holder in place of Dushmantha Chameera. SunRisers will look to register their first win of the tournament when they step out to the field against Lucknow Super Giants. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Playing XIs:
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
- 20:14 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: LSG 48/3 after 9 overs!LSG are 48/3 after 9 overs! KL Rahul holds key for Lucknow!
- 20:06 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: KL Rahul smacks Abdul Samad for a FOUR!KL Rahul lofts Abdul Samad for a four! LSG 39/3 in 7.1 overs.
- 20:01 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: LSG 32/3 after powerplay!A dominant show with the ball sees SRH bossing the game against LSG. LSG are 32/2 after six overs! KL Rahul holds the key for Lucknow.
- 19:55 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Manish Pandey departs!Romario Shephard dismisses Manish Pandey after being hit for a four and six! Poor shot this from Pandey! LSG 27/3 in the 5th over!
- 19:53 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Manish Pandey breaks the shackles!Manish Pandey breaks the shackles! Plays an amazing pull shot off the bowling of Romario Shephard. And then he hits a SIX! Pandey on the charge for LSG!
- 19:49 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Wicket! Sundar removes LewisWashington Sundar gets his second wicket off the game as he has Evin Lewis adjudged plumb in front of the wicket!
- 19:47 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Rahul hammers one to the boundary ropes!Rahul smacks Bhuvneshwar to the deep backward point boundary! What a shot from LSG skipper! LSG 16/1 after 3 overs.
- 19:41 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Evin Lewis survives!Evin Lewis survives. SRH opted for a review but the replays showed it to be umpire's call and hence Lewis survives. What an over by Washington Sundar. LSG 8/1 after 2 overs.
- 19:37 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: WICKET! De Kock departs!Washington Sundar strikes in his first over and Quinton de Kock departs! What a catch by Kane Williamson.
- 19:36 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: FOUR! KL Rahul's wonderful wrist work at displayKL Rahul registers the first boundary of the game. Absolute class from the right-hander!
- 19:34 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Just 3 runs from the opening overJust three runs from the opening over. Tidy from Bhuvneshwar Kumar.
- 19:31 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: KL Rahul opens his mark, LSG are up and running!KL Rahul runs a quick single and Lucknow Super Giants open their kitty.
- 19:31 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Hint of swing for Bhuvneshwar KumarBhuvneshwar Kumar manages to take the ball away from KL Rahul. Good early signs for SRH.
- 19:25 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock look to get off to a good startLucknow Super Giants will look to get off to a good start with the bat while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will look to get an early breakthrough. All in readiness for the contest to begin.
- 19:05 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Here are the playing XIs of both sidesSunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.
- 19:03 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Holder replaces Dushmantha Chameera in LSG playing XIJason Holder has made his way into the LSG Playing XI and he replaces Dushmantha Chameera. SRH are fielding an unchanged playing XI.
- 19:02 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Williamson wins toss, opts to fieldSunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field against Lucknow Super Giants.
- 18:53 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Jason Holder gets his debut cap!Lucknow Super Giants have handed Jason Holder his cap and he will be playing the match against SunRisers Hyderabad.
- 18:17 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Were you aware of this amazing Bhuvneshwar Kumar?SunRisers pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the highest wickets among pacers in the IPL since 2017. His current tally is 143.
- 17:40 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: What to expect from the DR DY Patil pitch?The first game of the season at this stadium witnessed a high-scoring contest but the second one was a stark difference as the game saw the fall of 17 wickets. The latest match at the stadium between Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians witnessed Jos Buttler registering this season's first century.
- 17:27 (IST)SRH vs LSG, IPL 2022 Live: Hello and good evening everyone!Hello and good evening everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of IPL 2022's Match 12 between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. Stay tuned for some exciting cricket folks!