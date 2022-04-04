IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers and Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants got off to a bad start as the side lost Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis in the opening four overs and both wickets were taken by SunRisers Hyderabad spinner Washington Sundar. Then, Romario Shephard joined the wicket-taking spree as he dismissed Manish Pandey and LSG lost three wickets inside the first five overs. Now, Lucknow would be hoping for some resistance from skipper KL Rahul. Earlier, Lucknow were asked to bat by SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson in the 12th match of the IPL 2022 season at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. SunRisers did not make any changes to their playing XI while Lucknow brought in Jason Holder in place of Dushmantha Chameera. SunRisers will look to register their first win of the tournament when they step out to the field against Lucknow Super Giants. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson(c), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran(w), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Sunrisers and Super Giants, straight from Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai