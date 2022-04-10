IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants: Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and opted to field against Rajasthan Royals in the 20th match of IPL 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Marcus Stoinis will be playing his first match for Lucknow in the ongoing season. Lucknow Super Giants will look to register their fourth win on the trot when they take the field against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Lucknow have been on a good run this season and the likes of Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni and Deepak Hooda have all performed under pressure. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock make a dominant opening partnership for Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals had lost their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they would hope to return to winning ways against the Lucknow Super Giants. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here's how the IPL 2022 points table looks

Playing XIs:

Promoted

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Kuldeep Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.

IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants, straight from Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai