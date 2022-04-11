Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck during his side's IPL 2022 encounter against Rajasthan Royals (RR), at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. The match also saw LSG's three-match winning streak come to an end, with RR winning the game by three runs. Chasing a target of 166 runs, Rahul was dismissed on the first delivery of LSG's innings, clean bowled by a Trent Boult in ripper. The Kiwi pacer sent an in-swinging delivery, on middle stump, and Rahul failed to connect as it hit the stumps. Speaking to broadcasters after the game, the LSG skipper said that he "didn't see" Boult's delivery and it "was a good ball".

"I didn't see it (the ball that got him from Boult), if I did I could have done something about it. Have to give it to him. Was a good ball. We have a good team, and have enough options with bat and ball. Even when we were 20-odd for three, we knew we had a chance. Obviously, today we needed one good partnership which we never got going", he said.

Chasing the target, LSG could only reach 162 for eight in 20 overs with Yuzvendra Chahal taking four wickets for Rajasthan.

Initially, an unbeaten knock of 59 runs off 36 balls by Shimron Hetmyer helped RR post 165 for six in 20 overs.

This match also marked the second time this season that Rahul has been dismissed for a golden duck. In five games, he has registered 132 runs with a highscore of 68.