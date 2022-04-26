All-rounder Riyan Parag was involved in a heated exchange with Harshal Patel as Rajasthan Royals (RR) took on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 39 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The incident happened after the first innings where RR posted 144 for eight in 20 overs, with Parag registering an unbeaten half-century. The incident occured after the 20th over, where Harshal bowled and Parag smacked a four and two sixes, one of which came off the last delivery. The 20-year-old ended the innings with a maximum over cow corner, making it 18 runs off the over. After the innings, the Assam native could be seen walking off the field, but turned around and started having a heated altercation with Harshal, who was stopped by members of the RR support staff.

Here is the video of Parag and Harshal:

Parag hammered 56 runs off 31 balls (including three fours and four sixes) and remained unbeaten as RR set a target of 145 runs.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood was in good form for RCB's bowling department and took two wickets in four overs, conceding only 19 runs.

Parag hasn't been at his best in the ongoing season and has only registered 104 runs in eight fixtures.

Last year's Purple Cap winner, Harshal Patel has been in good form for RCB this season and has taken 10 wickets in eight fixtures.