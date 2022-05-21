Rajasthan Royals on Friday qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs after beating Chennai Super Kings by five wickets in Match 68 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Chasing a target of 151, RR lost the wicket of Jos Buttler in the second over. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 59 off 44 balls to put RR in a comfortable position. Ravichandran Ashwin remained unbeaten on 40 off just 23 balls as RR chased down the total with two balls to spare. Earlier, CSK could only manage a total of 150 for six, despite Moeen Ali's 57-ball 93.

IPL 2022 Points Table

Gujarat Titans sit at the top of the table with 10 wins and four defeats (20 points). RR and Lucknow Super Giants are second and third, respectively, having registered nine wins each. Both teams have 18 points but LSG is behind on NRR. Royal Challengers Bangalore are fourth with 16 points, followed by Delhi Capitals in fifth (14 points).

Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the sixth spot (14 points), followed by Punjab Kings (12 points) and SunRisers Hyderabad (12 points) in seventh and eighth, respectively. CSK remain ninth (eight points) while Mumbai Indians sit at the bottom of the table (6 points).

IPL 2022 Orange Cap Race

Jos Buttler leads the Orange Cap race with 629 runs in 14 games. He is followed by LSG openers KL Rahul (537) and Quinton de Kock (502) in second and third spots, respectively. RCB skipper Faf du Plessis is fourth with 443 runs, and David Warner occupies the fifth spot (427 runs).

Promoted

IPL 2022 Purple Cap Race

Yuzvendra Chahal leads the Purple Cap race with 26 wickets in 14 games. He is followed by Wanindu Hasaranga (24) in second spot, and Kagiso Rabada (22) in third. Umran Malik (21) and Kuldeep Yadav (20) are fourth and fifth, respectively.