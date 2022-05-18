Rinku Singh batted superbly towards the end of the innings to bring Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to the brink of victory only to lose by 2 runs in the end eventually, thanks to brilliant comeback from Marnus Stoinis as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) became only the second team to confirm a place in the play-offs in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Nitish Rana scored 42 runs while Shreyas Iyer scored a remarkable fifty in the chase. Batting first, LSG openers remained not out and scored 210 runs in 20 overs. Skipper KL Rahul continued with his purple patch in IPL 2022 with another 50 while Quinton de Kock scored a masterful ton to take the score past the 200-run mark.

IPL 2022 Points Table

LSG are placed second in the table now behind GT. RR are third currently while DC occupy the fourth spot at the moment. Following them are RCB who are fifth with seven wins from 13 matches.

KKR, PBKS and SRH are sixth, seventh and eighth respectively while former Champions CSK and MI are languishing at the bottom of the table at the ninth and 10th spot respectively.

Orange Cap

Jos Buttler leads the way with 627 runs from 13 games while KL Rahul added to the tally with a fine fifty and has 537 runs now from 14 matches. His batting partner Quinton D=de Kock is third on the list with 502 runs.

Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal continues to occupy the top spot in the wicket taker's department with 24 scalps so far. Wanindu Hasaranga and Kagiso Rabada are placed at the second and third spot respectively while pace sensation Umran Malik is currently fourth with 21 wickets.