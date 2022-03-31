Story ProgressBack to home
IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK Live Score: Newcomers LSG Face Defending Champions CSK
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
IPL 2022 Live: Newcomers LSG face CSK in match 7 at the Brabourne Stadium.© BCCI/IPL
LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both LSG and CSK suffered similar fate in their opening encounters, losing out the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. LSG's batting unit was blown away by the pace and guile of Mohammed Shami, who produced a match-winning spell in the powerplay, dismissing both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Incidentally, Umesh Yadav had bamboozled the CSK batting line-up, before MS Dhoni salvaged some pride with his knock of 50. Both teams will look to bounce back, and gain momentum ahead of a long IPL schedule. (LIVE SCORECARD)
IPL 2022 Live Score Updates Between Super Giants and Super Kings, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
Match 7, Indian Premier League, 2022, Mar 31, 2022
Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai
- 17:41 (IST)IPL 2022, LSG vs CSK, Live Updates: HELLO!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams lost their opening games and will look to bounce back. Stay tuned for live action.
