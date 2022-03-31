LSG vs CSK, IPL 2022, Live Updates: Newcomers Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both LSG and CSK suffered similar fate in their opening encounters, losing out the Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), respectively. LSG's batting unit was blown away by the pace and guile of Mohammed Shami, who produced a match-winning spell in the powerplay, dismissing both KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Incidentally, Umesh Yadav had bamboozled the CSK batting line-up, before MS Dhoni salvaged some pride with his knock of 50. Both teams will look to bounce back, and gain momentum ahead of a long IPL schedule. (LIVE SCORECARD)

